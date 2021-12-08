Dewan Negara approves motion to revoke Emergency Ordinances

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today unanimously approved the motion to revoke seven Emergency Ordinances after it was tabled by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and debated by six Dewan Negara members.

The revocation affects the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Employees’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021.

The Emergency (Essential Powers) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; the Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021; and the Emergency (National Trust Fund) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 were also revoked.

Mas Ermieyati said the criteria used to declare an Emergency included any matter that could threaten the country’s safety, economy and public order as contained in Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.

“The Emergency proclamation (following the spread of Covid-19) was a proactive measure and the best choice to ensure that the situation did not deteriorate and after consideration, was justified to ensure that Malaysians were not severely affected by the global pandemic,” she said while winding up the debate.

She added that the government would ensure that the revocation of the seven ordinances would not affect efforts to control the Covid-19 threat to ensure the well-being of Malaysians, the country’s national security and public order as well as the recovery of the national economy.

Mas Ermieyati also tabled the Advocates Ordinance (Sabah) (Amendment) Bill 202 for the second reading.

The Dewan Negara then passed the bill without amendments with a majority.

The Dewan Negara sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama