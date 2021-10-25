Dewan Negara approves setting up of three select committees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed a motion on the establishment of three Select Committees in an effort to transform the Parliament.

They are the Select Committee on People’s Well-being; Select Committee on Socio-Culture, Communication and Education and the Select Committee on Integrity and Anti -Corruption Governance.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (pix), when tabling the motion, said the terms of reference for the select committees should contain, among others, purpose of establishment; comprise of five members including a chairman and the term of appointment of two years or two terms.

She thanked and congratulated the Senate and its president, Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim for having taken proactive steps towards the transformation of Parliament, especially the Dewan Negara, with the establishment of the Select Committees.

Mas Ermieyati said the Select Committees are empowered to call a person before them to record statements and views on anything related to the terms of reference.

“The report or statement issued by the Select Committee shall be tabled in the house,” she added.-Bernama