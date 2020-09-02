Dewan Negara begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara which convenes today on the first day of the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament will focus on who will be elected as the new Senate president.

The appointment of the 18th Dewan Negara president is to replace Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran, who completed his term of office on June 22.

According to the Standing Orders of the Senate, members of the upper house of the Parliament shall, upon forming a quorum, elect a new president when the post falls vacant.

After the appointment of the president, four new Members of the Senate, namely Mohamad Apandi Mohamad, (appointed by the Kelantan state legislative assembly), Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari (appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong), Ahmad Yahaya and Datuk Wira Othman Aziz (appointed by the Kedah State Legislative Assembly), are also scheduled to be sworn-in.

In line with the ongoing Recovery Movement Control Order, the Dewan Negara session which will last until Sept 23 will be conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by the government.

The sitting is expected to debate 10 bills that were passed by the Dewan Rakyat.

It includes three bills pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020; the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) Bill 2020; and the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2020. — Bernama