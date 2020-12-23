Dewan Negara Caucus on people’s well-being will work with Suhakam - Rais

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara Caucus of the People’s Well-being Committee will work together with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to discuss issues pertaining to human rights, said the Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim. (pix)

Rais said the outcome of discussions between the two entities would be brought to the next Dewan Negara sitting for the government’s consideration.

“Among the areas of concern are the empowerment of Suhakam, the issues of human trafficking, women and children exploitation and human rights which comprises all communities in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Rais had received a courtesy call from Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Othman Hashim and its three commissioners, namely, Datuk Lok Yim Pheng, Assoc Prof Dr Nik Salida Suhaila Nik Saleh and Jerald Joseph. -Bernama