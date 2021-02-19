Dewan Negara Caucus tells exam candidates not to worry

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19: Candidates for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2020 who will sit for the public examinations starting Feb 22 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country are told not to worry as the government has done its level best to ensure their well-being.

Dewan Negara Caucus on People’s Well-being chairman Senator Datuk Razali Idris in a statement today said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the public examinations in the new norm would ensure that every candidate would be able to take the exams and that no one would be left out.

He said the well-being and health of the candidates as well as the examination invigilators would be closely monitored, adding that the relevant authorities were prepared to curb the pandemic if there was a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Razali also called on all parties to keep motivating the candidates and continue their prayers for the smooth running of the examinations. - Bernama