Dewan Negara meeting adjourned, 13 bills passed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament of Dewan Negara was adjourned today after 14 days of sitting.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, in his speech, proposed that the government take measures to make Bahasa Melayu the legal language of the Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Federal Constitution.

“Efforts should be made so that at least these three laws get an authorised version in the national language,” he said, adding that this attempt will be the testimony of the national struggle.

Rais also expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet for fulfilling their promise to attend and answer Senators’ questions throughout the sitting, before adjourning the session to a date to be determined later.

The sitting began on Feb 13 when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiated at the opening ceremony.

Among the highlights of the session was when Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance attended the second reading of the Supply Bill 2023 (Budget 2023) on March 29 where he announced several additional initiatives including the Aidilfitri financial aid and tax exemption.

Budget 2023 was approved by the Senate with more votes in favour after being debated by 50 senators.

Besides that, 12 bills were also passed, namely the Sexual Offences Against Children Bill (Amendment) 2023, Evidence of Child Witness Bill (Amendment) 2023, Penal Code Bill (Amendment) 2023, Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2023, Supplementary Supply Bill (2022) 2023, Finance Bill 2023 and the Extraordinary Profits Levy (Confirmation) Bill 2023.

The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) 2023, Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023 and the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court), were also passed.

Meanwhile, the debate on the empowerment of persons with disabilities took an emotional turn when the senators all stood on one leg for one minute as a sign of support and solidarity for Senator Isaiah Jacob.

Further withdrawals of the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) were also debated, yesterday, however, the motion submitted by Senator Datuk Razali Idris in accordance with Article 17 (1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Negara that was debated by 12 senators was rejected.

According to the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, the Dewan Negara will reconvene for six days from June 19 to 27. - Bernama