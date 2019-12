KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara members were today given a briefing on the Defence White Paper (DWP).

The briefing by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu was held after the Oral Question-and-Answer session.

Mohamad said the DWP would chart the nation’s defence policies for the 2020-2030 period in line with the government’s desire to inculcate good governance through the principles of openness, transparency, inclusiveness and progressiveness.

“The National Security Policy will serve as the main reference for DWP which is in line with the existing policies such as the Foreign Policy Framework and the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“DWP is a document that will set the strategic direction of the national defence. It is an open document that involves engagement with the people and relevant stakeholders,“ he said during the briefing.

DWP which outlined two roles, primary and secondary, of the Malaysian Armed Forces was tabled and passed by the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 2. - Bernama