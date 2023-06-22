Dewan Negara news in brief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (RTD) is carrying out a feasibility study and a series of proof-of-concept (POC) trials on the use of body-worn cameras (BWC), said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said the POC studied various aspects involving legislation, operation, evaluation of the capabilities of body cameras and the technology used, financial implications as well as their effectiveness to improve integrity during enforcement activities.

“To date, three companies have offered POC to RTD and tests have been conducted in stages in offices in states as well as selected branches and expected to end on Sept 20 before a full report is prepared and sent to the Ministry of Transport,“ he said when replying to a question from Aziz Ariffin.

Aziz had wanted to know when the ministry would require RTD officers to use body cameras to increase the integrity of the enforcement agency.

MOSTI, MOE STUDYING ESTABLISHMENT OF COMMITTEE TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN STEM EDUCATION

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) are studying the establishment of a committee aimed at further strengthening the coordination of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in this country.

Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the matter was in line with the efforts implemented by MOSTI to encourage the involvement of the public, especially school students in the field of science, technology and innovation.

The efforts included the organisation of the National Science Week, Malaysia Techlympics, National Science Challenge, Drone Challenge, National Tinkering Challenge and National Space Challenge in addition to outreach programmes nationwide.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli and Datuk Dr R. Nelson on STEM.

SCHOOL STUDENTS IN PERLIS RECORD HIGHEST OBESITY RATE

Perlis recorded the highest percentage of obesity among school students aged 10 to 18, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said the state recorded 15.2 per cent obesity rate in 2012 and an 18 per cent increase in 2022.

“The National Health Survey found that the prevalence of obesity among those aged between 10 and 18 showed an increase from 12.3 per cent in 2012 to 14.8 per cent in 2017 and 14.3 per cent in 2023,“ he said when replying to a question from Dr A. Lingeshwaran.

He said the Ministry of Health implemented approaches to deal with the problem of childhood obesity such as introducing nutrition components in the school curriculum and nutritional status screening among school students.