Dewan Negara passes motion on 12MP Mid-Term Review

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) with a majority voice vote.

A total of 44 senators participated in the debate which took place on Sept 20 and 21, followed by the winding-up session by 26 ministries.

The motion on the 12MP MTR, with the theme Malaysia MADANI: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income, was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sept 11.

The 12MP MTR introduces 17 Big Bold measures covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in accelerating the efforts to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration.

It also serves as the basic document to drive and boost the country’s development by raising the dignity of the people and empowering them.

On Sept 19, the motion on the 12MP MTR was passed with a majority voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

Senate President Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who presided over the special Dewan Negara sitting then adjourned the meeting sine die. -Bernama