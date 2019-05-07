Dewan Negara passes Supplementary Supply Bill of RM4.133b

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today approved the RM4.133 billion of Supplementary Supply (2018) 2019 Bill for additional expenditure with a majority vote after the third reading.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah when tabling the bill for the second reading said the additional expenditure was sought for contribution to, among other, to the Statutory Funds of RM1.92 billion.

It is also for the Health Ministry (RM705.5 million), Home Ministry (RM513.9 million), Education Ministry (RM300 million), Defence Ministry (RM226.2 million) and Foreign Ministry (RM70.4 million).

The additional allocation is also for the Prime Minister’s Department (RM215.4 million), Election Commission (RM98.5 million), Treasury (RM76.3 million), and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (RM5 million).

Three other Bills have also been approved, namely, the Customs Bill (Amendment) 2019, the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2019 and Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The Customs Bill (Amendment) 2019, focuses on the improvement of customs procedures relating to among others, the payment of customs duty, surcharge, penalty and fee.

Meanwhile, the Excise (Amendment) Bill 2019, aims at improving the enforcement of excise procedures and to increase amount of penalties for offences under the Excise Act 1976.

The Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2019 involves the provision of penalties to prevent abuse and misappropriation of customs facilities and procedures in the free zone.

The Dewan Negara sits again tomorrow. — Bernama