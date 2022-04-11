Dewan Negara’s April 12 special sitting on constitutional amendments cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara’s special sitting tomorrow regarding amendments to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution to facilitate the formulation of the Anti-Party Hopping Act has been cancelled.

Dewan Negara secretary Muhd Sujairi Abdullah, in a statement today, said this was following the decision of the Dewan Rakyat special sitting today that the Federal Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No.3) 2022 would be further studied and refined by a Special Select Committee of the Dewan Rakyat.

“The Senate president has received a notice from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his capacity as the Leader of the House that the Special Sitting of Dewan Negara scheduled for April 12, 2022 has been cancelled,“ the statement said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat today that the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had agreed on three matters regarding amendments to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution, including refining the definition on barring members of the Dewan Rakyat from switching parties.

The agreement was reached at a meeting chaired by Ismail Sabri this morning. — Bernama