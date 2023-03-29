Dewan Negara sitting extended by two days

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara sitting has been extended by two days, up to April 11, bringing it to 14 days.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim said the request for the extension, in accordance with Standing Orders 10 (2), came from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as leader of the House.

The additional sitting days are April 10 (Monday) and 11 (Tuesday).

It is understood that the extension is to enable the tabling of bills and other government matters to be completed. - Bernama