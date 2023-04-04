Dewan Rakyat adjourns sine die, 12 bills passed

KUALA LUMPUR: The First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament has been adjourned sine die after taking place for 31 days and seeing 12 bills passed.

Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul in his adjournment speech expressed his gratitude that it was at this meeting that the opening ceremony by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was able to be held properly on Feb 13 after three years of Covid-19 pandemic struggles.

“This meeting also saw several changes made to the order of Dewan Rakyat, which include more oral questions being allowed during Question Time,” he said.

For the first time, the Minister’s Question Time on Tuesday was even allocated for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Throughout the 31-day meeting, 12 bills were passed namely the Supply Bill 2023, Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill 2023, Finance Bill 2023, and Windfall Profit Levy (Validation) Bill 2023.

Legal empowerment against child offenders was also given attention with the passing of the Sexual Offences against Children (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Evidence of Child Witness (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Other bills passed were the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Bill 2023, Abolition of Mandatory Death Penalty Bill 2023, Penal Code (Amendment) Bill 2023, and Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, Land Public Transport (Amendment) Bill 2023, and Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (Amendment) Bill 2023 were also passed.

A series of drama and commotions also broke out during the debate session throughout the meeting, which prompted Johari and his two deputies to repeatedly reprimand and give out warnings to the Members of Parliament (MPs)

Two of the MPs were even ordered to leave the august hall namely Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) and Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang).

Among the issues raised during their debate were the targetted withdrawal of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), contract doctors, dilapidated schools and national security and defence.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit again from May 22 to June 15. - Bernama