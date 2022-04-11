Dewan Rakyat adopts motion to set up special select committee on Anti-Party Hopping Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today adopted a motion to set up a special select committee to provide recommendations on the Federal Constitution amendment relating to the restrictions for Members of Parliament (MP) to switch parties.

The committee, comprising of 11 government and opposition MPs, will be chaired by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The government MPs who are in the committee are Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang); Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (BN-Padang Rengas); Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (Bersatu-Larut); Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS-Kota Bharu) and Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti).

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs are Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong); Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (PH-Sepang); Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (UPKO-Tuaran); Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Baharu) and Datuk Ignatius Dorell Leiking (Warisan-Penampang).

Wan Junaidi when tabling the motion said that the committee will study and focus on the definition of restrictions on the right to form associations as provided under Paragraph (c) Clause 1 Article 10 of the Federal Constitution relating to political party membership of MPs and state legislative assemblymen.

The committee will also study the proposal to abolish Article 48(6), including any other amendments to the Federal Constitution that are deemed necessary and to prepare statements that contain suggested draft bills relating to restrictions on MPs to switch parties and constitutional amendments within a month.

Wan Junaidi said the committee could extend the period if needed, and that it could invite any party, including MPs, legal and constitutional experts, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society as well as other individuals to attend discussions periodically.

“The committee has the right to set its own schedule of meetings, whether at Parliament or other locations according to suitability,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat special sitting was held earlier today to table and debate the Federal Constitution (Amendment) (No 3) 2022.

The bill was related to amendments to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution by adding an enabling clause to allow a specific Act regarding restricting MPs to switch parties to be drafted and passed by Parliament.

However, before the special sitting began, a meeting between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was held, with three matters agreed by both sides.

It involves the details and specific definition on restricting MPs to switch parties; the proposed abolishment of Article 48(6) of the Federal Constitution, including any other amendment deemed necessary; and the drafting of a specific law relating to restricting MPs from switching parties.

The special sitting then continued with 59 MPs taking part in the debate and after the wind up session by Wan Junaidi, Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Rashid Hasnon declared that the MPs need not decide on the matter. — Bernama