Dewan Rakyat appoints new Select Committee members

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the motion to appoint six members of the Select Committee for the 14th Parliament.

They comprise International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin; Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The motion read by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan under Standing Order 76, was passed with majority support in a voice vote at Dewan Rakyat.

The new members replaced the earlier committee made up of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is Pagoh MP; Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Kota Raja MP Mohamad Sabu; Penampang MP Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking; and Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai.

The Select Committee was appointed to carry out responsibilities provided under the Standing Orders. - Bernama