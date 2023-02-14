Dewan Rakyat approves appointment of Select Committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed a motion to appoint a Select Committee for the 15th Parliament.

The committee is chaired by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and comprises six other members.

They include Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petra Jaya), Transport Minister Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan).

Other members are Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang), Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) and Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu).

The motion tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali in accordance with the provisions of the Dewan Rakyat’s Standing Order 76 was passed by a majority voice vote. - Bernama