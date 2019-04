KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today was chaotic when the government and opposition Members of Parliament traded barbs on the issue of allocations for elected representatives.

Earlier, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Unity) Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, when winding up the debate on the royal address said the government had agreed to approve an allocation of RM100,000 for an opposition’s parliamentary area.

“This is a very good starting point, this is the first year of its implementation, it is is still open to improvements,“ he said.

He said the allocation could be improved depending on the financial capability of the government.

He added that the special allocation for a Member of Parliament of Pakatan Harapan was RM1.5 million while RM300,000 was allocated for the management of a service centre.

Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) then raised the issue of injustice in giving the allocation.

Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid (PH-Kapar) interjected, saying that he had never received any allocation from the Barisan Nasional government in the two terms he was the opposition member of Parliament.

Abdullah Sani’s interjection was disturbed by Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) who shouted the word “liar” which resulted in a verbal spat with the government representatives.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon then urged them to calm down to enable Md Farid to continue his winding up. — Bernama