KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues today with a series of interesting questions including the Home Ministry’s plans to strengthen the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

According to the Dewan Rakyat order papers posted on the Parliament website, the matter will be raised during an oral question-and-answer session by Su Keong Siong (PH-Kampar) who seeks clarification whether the Home Ministry would expand the AADK’s power as the agency played an important role in the eradication of drug abuse activities.

Also expected to gain attention is the question by Dr Wee Ka Siong (MCA-Ayer Hitam), who wants to know the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s move to curb the monopoly of Touch ‘n Go electronic payment card, in view of 10% surcharge on top of parking fees and the 50 sen reload fee charged by outlets.

Meanwhile, the question from Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) is expected to steal the attention when he asks Defence Minister to state the current status of two military personnel who went missing while on duty in Pulau Perak, Kedah, in July.

The sitting will then continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 at the committee level which enters its second day after opening on Monday.

The current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to take place until Dec 5. — Bernama