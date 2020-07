KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting ended abruptly as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan moved to have the meeting postponed to 10am on Tuesday.

Newly appointed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan had to face an unruly crowd of MPs who were unhappy about his appointment.

A war of words broke out between Batu Kawan MP Kasturi Patto and Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim after he used the word ‘gelap’.