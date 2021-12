PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat is extending its current meeting to Monday to allow it to debate and vote on proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

The announcement was made by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun at Dewan Rakyat earlier today.

The Dewan Rakyat meeting was initially scheduled to end today.