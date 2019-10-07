Dewan Rakyat extends condolences to Kelantan royal household, Md Farid’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat, which reconvened today for the third meeting of the second term of the 14th Parliament, observed a moment of silence and extended its condolences over the death of Sultan Ismail Petra, the father of the current Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V on Sept 28.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Arif Md Yusof said he, on behalf of the legislative council, would like to extend condolences to Raja Perempuan of Kelantan Tengku Anis Tengku Abdul Hamid and the Kelantan royal household, as well as the people of Kelantan, over the death of Sultan Ismail Petra.

Mohamad Arif also conveyed condolences to the family of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, the Tanjung Piai MP who died on Sept 21.

He described Md Farid’s death a great loss as the latter was deemed a very credible and caring leader. - Bernama