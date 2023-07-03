Dewan Rakyat in uproar as Rayer urges for Hadi Awang to be investigated

KUALA LUMPUR: A Dewan Rakyat MP has urged the Home Ministry (KDN) to investigate PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang that there were efforts to overthrow the Unity Government by Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The matter was brought up by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) during the Supply Bill 2023 debate session at the Dewan Rakyat here today, which resulted in an uproar lasting several minutes.

“This is an offence under the Penal Code, under Section 124B, whoever, by any means, directly or indirectly, commits an activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy shall be punished with imprisonment of up to 20 years.

“This is His Majesty’s governemnt, the Unity Government inspired by the King,” he said, which led to Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) interjecting, stating that under Standing Orders 36(6), an MP cannot impute improper motives to another member.

“YB (Yang Berhormat) Jelutong said YB Marang (Abdul Hadi) was planning. That’s imputing, YB Marang only issued a political statement, he wasn’t planning,” he said, and asked Rayer to retract his statement towards Abdul Hadi.

Rayer then said the statement was reported by the media after Abdul Hadi was interviewed at Parliament yesterday.

“Deputy Speaker, imagine if this was stated by a DAP MP, if we (DAP) were in the Opposition and stated such a thing, surely a police report would be lodged against us. It goes against the Agong’s decree,” he said.

Rayer’s retort incurred the ire of several Opposition MPs, forcing Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong to instruct them to sit down and ask Rayer to wind up his debate session.

Rayer then requested that Abdul Hadi’s statement be given attention as the people should not suffer if something happened due to the opposition’s plan to topple the Unity Government.

“I urge Marang to not commit treason,” he said as he wound up.

Following Rayer’s wind up, several Opposition MPs, including Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut), were still dissatisfied and decided to prolong the situation.

Che Mohamad Zulkifly submitted that under Standing Orders 23(1)(i), a question shall not be asked as to whether statements in the press or of private individuals or financial bodies are accurate.

Lau, however, stressed that she had made a ruling that Rayer should continue with his wind up.

“If you are not satisfied with my decision, please file a motion,” she said as she asked for the debate to continue. - Bernama