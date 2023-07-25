Dewan Rakyat notifies EC on Pulai vacancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat has notified the Election Commission (EC) regarding the vacancy of the P161 Pulai Parliamentary seat in Johor, following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said in accordance with Article 54 Clause (1) of the Federal Constitution, the EC is required to fill the vacancy within 60 days from the date it is confirmed that there is a vacant position.

“As the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, I have issued a notification dated July 25, 2023, to inform the EC chairman that Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub had died on Sunday, July 23, 2023,” he said in a statement today.

Johari, on behalf of the Malaysian Parliament, also conveyed his condolences to the family of Salahuddin and prayed that his soul would be blessed and placed among the righteous.

Salahuddin, 61, breathed his last at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, at 9.23 pm on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage. - Bernama