KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat observed a moment’s silence and conveyed its condolences to the family of Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt (pix) who died today.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming, on behalf of the House, expressed sadness over the passing of Wong.

He described the death of Wong, who was the Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister and DAP Sabah chairman, as a huge loss to the country and the Dewan Rakyat.

“Wong has been the Sandakan MP since 2013. His deeds and sacrifices were great and meaningful to the country,” he said.

Wong died today of what is believed to be a heart attack at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu where he was taken after complaining of chest pain during a hike up a hill. He was 65. — Bernama