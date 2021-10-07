Dewan Rakyat passes 12MP motion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the country’s development roadmap for 2021 to 2025.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the motion was approved after witnessing more voice in support than against it.

The motion had been debated for four days beginning Sept 28 by 106 Members of Parliament (MPs), followed by the winding-up sessions by the 27 ministries involved.

Among the matters raised in the debate sessions were issues related to health, Covid-19 vaccines, development of Sabah and Sarawak, poverty, impacts of Covid-19 and national water supply management.

Today’s sitting saw three ministries winding up the debate, including five departments under the Prime Minister’s Department.

On Sept 27, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled the 12MP which will set out the country’s development agenda for the next five years.

According to the Dewan Rakyat sitting calendar, Monday’s meeting will continue with the Ministers’ Question Time, question-and-answer session, bills and other government matters.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues on Monday. — Bernama