Dewan Rakyat passes Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill

KUALA LUMPUR: The efforts in formulating and holding engagement sessions since 2011 for the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 (AGS 2021) paid off when it was finally passed by Dewan Rakyat today.

It is hoped that AGS 2021 which has four sections, four chapters and 27 clauses would be able to address sexual harassment in Malaysia which does not have dedicated laws on sexual harassment.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Rina Harun when winding the AGS 2021 said the legislation is an important manifestation and proved the commitment of the government in the effort to eradicate discrimination based on gender.

She said an evaluation committee comprising individuals from related non-governmental organisations, academicians and related agencies would be set up to monitor the effectiveness of the law and to issue reports on it.

Rina also assured that tribunal members would be appointed from individuals with credibility, experience and expertise in sexual harassment cases including police officers, counsellors, health officers NGOs and academicians.

Touching on the operation of the tribunal, Rina said the tribunal which would initially be set up in the Klang Valley, can sit at any time and place according to the needs to facilitate the people before the tribunal is established and expanded to all states.

She said the operation of the tribunal would take into consideration the views of all stakeholders besides intensifying efforts to educate and create awareness among the target groups.

She said the development of policy and issuance of guidelines on prevention and awareness creation on sexual harassment would be carried out.

“This included encouraging activities or providing notices relating to prevention or awareness on sexual harassment. The application of notice would not be punitive but more towards providing awareness on sexual harassment, implications as well as the ways to prevent it,” she said.

Meanwhile, both government and opposition members of Parliament when debating on the bill were unanimous in supporting KPWKM for succeeding to table AGS 2021.

Among the MPs who took part in the debate on the bill was Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang) who described the tabling of AGS 2021 as evidence that the government has zero tolerance on sexual harassment in Malaysia.

Azalina, who is also the chairman of the Women and Children Affairs Select Committee said creating a wide sexual harassment definition including verbal, non-verbal, visual, gestural or physical in the bill is to protect sexual harassment victims is the right measure.

Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya) said AGS 2021 is a victory symbol to activists and related NGOs who have been raising the matter of sexual harassment.

“Sexual harassment is not a trivial matter, it is often regarded as a joke and with the bill, it gives the right to women to feel safe wherever they are,” she said.

Another MP, Fuziah Salleh (PH-Kuantan) said KPWKM needs to focus on efforts to educate Malaysians on the bill and to be aware of its provisions.

Meanwhile, Rina in a media conference in the Parliament building hoped to obtain the financial allocations to implement the initial works of the bill under Budget 2023 which would be tabled in October.

She said the allocation included funding a roadshow to provide exposure and education to the people apart from setting up the related tribunal structure.

Rina also expressed her appreciation to all parties involved in drafting the legislation including the entire leadership of the ministry, government agencies and NGOs. - Bernama