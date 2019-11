KUALA LUMPUR: The Supply Bill (Budget) 2020 has been passed in Dewan Rakyat after receiving majority support from members through a voice vote.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof announced the decision at about 6.40pm.

Earlier, the Supply Bill 2020 was tabled for third reading by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and was seconded by Deputy Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli.

Lim on Oct 11 tabled Budget 2020 which allocated RM297 billion not including contingent savings of RM2 billion.

The budget was an increase of RM19.5 billion, compared to RM277.5 billion in 2019, without taking into consideration a one-off allocation for the repayment of the GST and income tax arrears.

The allocation included RM241 billion operating expenditure while the balance of RM56 billion was for development expenditure.

Budget 2020 is the second budget of the Pakatan Harapan government since taking over Putrajaya on May 8 2018.

The Dewan will sit again on Monday. - Bernama