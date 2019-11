KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply Bill 2020 for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM).

The sitting went on longer than usual and the bill was passed by block voting after the Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh wound up the debate at 9 pm.

In her winding-up speech, Yeoh said 22 cases of child abuse were reported at child care centres from 2017 to thus far this year.

“A total of 226 enforcement actions have been taken against registered centres and unregistered centres which were not in compliance with the Child Care Centres Act 1984 and Child Care Centres Regulations 2012,“ she said.

Voting on the bill was somewhat delayed because some MPs were not present in the house when the Speaker called for the vote to be taken.

The delay triggered a verbal spat between opposition MPs and backbenchers but, in the end, the bill went through with 45 ”yes” and 28 “nays”. - Bernama