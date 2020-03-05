Dewan Rakyat: Postponement to May 18 adheres to Standing Orders, say legal experts

PETALING JAYA: The decision of the new government to postpone the Dewan Rakyat sitting until May 18 falls within the ambit of the Parliamentary Standing Order 11(2), said legal expert Kokila Vani Vadiveloo.

She said the new date follows the 28-day requirement as Parliament was previously slated to meet on March 9 before the Pakatan Harapan government fell apart.

Parliament Standing Order under Section 11(2) states that the leader or deputy of the House shall determine at least 28 days before the commencement of each session, the dates on which the House shall meet in the session, provided that the leader or deputy leader of the House may vary from time to time the dates so fixed.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin acted within his powers to decide the new date and he was in line with the Parliamentary Standing Order,” Kokila told theSun.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof confirmed in a statement that the convening of Parliament had been postponed from next Monday to May 18.

He said the opening ceremony of the first sitting of the year officiated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong will take place on the same date in May, with the session going on for 15 days until June 23, as per the instructions received from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mohamad Ariff said he had received a letter of notification signed by Muhyiddin, as the head of the House, informing that the government has decided that the first meeting of the third term of the 14th Parliament has been moved.

Kokila said Pakatan Harapan’s attempt to call for Parliament to sit earlier because of public interest due to the recent political upheaval may not succeed.

She said the decision to make such a call lies in the hands of Muhyiddin, based on Parliament Standing Order 11(3).

International Islamic University Malaysia law lecturer Asso Prof Dr Shamrahayu Ab Aziz (pix) said Muhyiddin was within his rights to call the sitting on May 18.

Shamrahayu also pointed out that based on the Federal Constitution, Parliament must meet within six months of the last sitting.

She said the last sitting of the Senate was on Dec 19 last year and the last date for it to meet is June 5. Therefore the meeting on May 18 falls within the six-month period.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh said while the postponement of the Parliament sitting was expected, Muhyiddin should call an urgent meeting in Parliament to determine if he commands the majority of the House.

“That a Cabinet needs to be set up should not be used as an excuse by the prime minister to ignore the pressing question of whether he enjoys the majority in Parliament and a date should be fixed for all MPs to meet in Parliament for the said purpose.

“Other business of Parliament can be adjourned to May,” he said.