KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today recorded its condolences over the passing of Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah of Pahang on May 22 at the age of 88.

At the request of Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, the House rose and the Muslim MPs read the Al-Fatihah while the non-Muslim MPs observed a minute’s silence.

Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah was the fifth Sultan of Pahang and father of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. — Bernama