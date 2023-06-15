Dewan Rakyat second meeting remarkable success with AG report debated

KUALA LUMPUR: The second meeting of the second term of the 15th Parliament sitting which lasted 11 days from May 22 ended today after having notched remarkable success when the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN)Year 2021 Series 2 was allowed to be debated for the first time.

The initiative by the Unity Government is in accordance with its firm stance to introduce reforms in improving efficiency, effectiveness and quality of auditing.

Despite strong resistance by opposition MPs, who said the report should not be debated as it is the responsibility of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to make recommendations and findings, the government went ahead to seek improvements.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul also approved the motion for the LKAN to be debated following the request of the people and officials who want the report to be discussed openly, especially on matters involving national finances.

Meanwhile, nine bills were approved, namely the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023.

The Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2023, the Penal Code (Amendment) Bill (No.2) 2023 and the Printing of Al-Quranic Text (Amendment) Bill 2023 were also approved.

During the meeting, Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa informed that the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill would be referred to the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (JKPK) on Health for further review.

The move was in accordance with Rule 54 (1) of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat for the committee to make the necessary recommendations as well as further examine the proposed generational endgame (GEG) provisions.

In addition to the White Paper on the COVID-19 Vaccine Procurement Management, the Ministry of Health also presented the Health White Paper which among others highlights challenges faced by Malaysia’s healthcare system and proposes solutions for a higher quality, more sustainable and resilient healthcare system, to be carried out in phases over a 15-year period.

Before adjourning, Johari said the meeting this time saw the selection of 10 chairmen for the Parliamentary Special Select Committee through meetings held on May 20 and 23, 2023

He also thanked all the lawmakers for their cooperation which allowed the sitting to run smoothly.

According to the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, the third meeting will last 32 days starting from Oct 9 until Nov 30. - Bernama