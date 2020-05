PETALING JAYA: The opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament yesterday went smoothly, with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong reaffirming Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as having the confidence of the majority of the members of Parliament (MPs), and eligible to be the eighth prime minister.

The one-day session, with 220 MPs and 51 Senators in attendance, only saw the King’s address.

Opposition MPs said the sitting was just to meet Constitutional requirements and did not bode well for democracy.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the parliamentary proceedings could have emulated the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, which sat for three days.

Kuala Langat MP Xavier Jayakumar said MPs only heard the King’s speech and there was no debate.

“The excuse given was Covid-19. The government has opened the country for businesses, shopping malls, eateries and factories, but not Parliament.

“I had to go through a traffic jam to get to Parliament for a sitting that lasted just over one hour.”

Xavier said there are important issues to discuss on Covid-19 and what needs to be done to get the nation through this crisis.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said if Parliament is allowed to sit in July, a lot of issues need to be resolved. He said due to social distancing, MPs had to sit in seats reserved for government officers and they were unable to see the Speaker or hear him.

“Today was a wasted opportunity as MPs were not allowed to discuss legitimate issues that are affecting the people. We need to know if this government has the support of the majority of MPs.”

Fahmi cited the example of Tun Hussein Onn, who called for a vote of confidence of his leadership when he took over as prime minister from Tun Abdul Razak.

He said there was no reason this government could not do so. It might only have the support of 114 MPs, making it the weakest government in history.

He asked how the government would carry on its business if three or four government MPs fail to show up.

Fahmi said there is also the issue of the RM260 billion stimulus package and asked where the money is coming from as Parliament has not voted to provide the government with such funds.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the atmosphere in Parliament was gloomy, adding MPs were fidgeting, watching who was talking to whom and which MP was sitting where.

“This limited sitting did not bode well for democracy as there were three very important issues that needed to be discussed, Covid-19, the economy and the political situation.”

Dewan Rakyat sitting affirms Muhyiddin as PM