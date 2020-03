PETALING JAYA: Parliament will reconvene on May 18 as opposed to the earlier scheduled March 9.

The postponement was stated by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof. He told Berita Harian, “ There will be no meeting on March 9. The opening ceremony will be on May 18.”

“A press release will be given out from my office this morning.”

MORE TO FOLLOW