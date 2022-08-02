Dewan Rakyat speaker amends result of vote to extend Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun amended the result of a bloc vote on 20 July on the motion to extend the effective period of Subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

He said with the amendment, 104 MPs agreed compared to 105 earlier, 33 were absent compared to 32 and the dissenting vote remained at 83 however it did not affect the voting results for the motion.

He said, the decision was made based on Standing Order 100 which states that all matters that are not expressly required in these regulations and all matters related to the implementation of these regulations on one thing only, must be arranged in a manner that does not conflict with the regulations, as ordered by the Speaker from time to time.

Previously, the issue of Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who was suspended for two days, on 20 and 21 July, was raised by Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) following the hansard on 20 July which recorded that Tajuddin was still in the House and was involved in the voting of the motion.

“Actually, I chaired the meeting (during the bloc vote) but I was not informed about the suspension (by Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon) and I did not know about the suspension.

“...If I had known about this matter, of course I would not have allowed Yang Berhormat Pasir Salak to vote on the Home Minister’s proposal,“ he said here today. - Bernama