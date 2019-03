KUALA LUMPUR: A parliamentary delegation from Singapore paid a courtesy call on Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran at the Parliament House today.

The delegation led by Singaporean Parliament Speaker Tan Chuan Jin, in their meeting touched on the long-standing bilateral ties between Malaysia and Singapore.

Vigneswaran said the visit helped strengthen the relations between parliamentarians from both countries as well as allowed the exchange of views on administering the august house.

“Although there have been some issues between Malaysia and Singapore before, we need to look into other broader aspects.

“There are Malaysians who work or live there (in Singapore), and vice versa. This relationship needs to be maintained,“ he told Bernama.

Apart from that, Vigneswaran said Malaysia could also study the public housing programme in Singapore which integrated the multi-ethnic population there.

“Although there are quotas for houses for every race in Singapore, there is no racial segregation in the residential areas. These are among other things we took into account during their visit today, “he said. — Bernama