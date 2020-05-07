Dewan Rakyat speaker rejects bid for motion of confidence in Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof (pix) has rejected a letter seeking a motion to determine that Langkawi MP and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has the confidence of the house.

Mohamad Ariff said he will not allow the tabling of the motion, as sought by Semporna MP and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, as it is inconsistent with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution and disputes the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the matter of appointing the prime minister.

The speaker’s statement was contained in an official letter dated May 5 replying to the application by Mohd Shafie dated May 1. These letters were sighted on social media today. Mohamad Ariff confirmed to Bernama the contents of his letter.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to sit for one day on May 18. The house was originally scheduled to sit from March 9 to April 16 but this was postponed to May 18 to June 23 following a change of government which saw Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being appointed the prime minister.

The government later decided to hold a one-day sitting, on May 18, in view of the Movement Control Order (MCO) that was imposed on March 18 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohd Shafie had sought to bring the motion in accordance with Standing Orders 26(1) and 27(3) of the Dewan Rakyat.

“Yes, yes. We will see ... let’s wait when the time comes,” he told reporters today when questioned about the letter after he had visited a rice mill near Beluran in Sabah. — Bernama