Dewan Rakyat Speaker to head Parliament delegation to China this Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul (pix) will lead the Malaysian Parliament delegation to Beijing, China on an official visit from Sept 23 to 28.

The Malaysian Parliament announced in a statement today that Johari’s inaugural visit as Dewan Rakyat Speaker to the country was based on the invitation of his counterpart, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji following a bilateral meeting between both legislative leaders on May 18 at the Malaysian Parliament.

Johari is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Zhao and Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Huning during his visit.

“The official visit is a proactive measure by the Malaysian Parliament to play a significant role in boosting Malaysia-China relations in legislative framework and discussions of pragmatic sustainable development issues between both countries.

“Johari will also visit Hangzhou to hold a multilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and will attend the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games,” the Parliament said.

The visit has been described as very significant is strengthening bilateral ties not only at the Parliament level, but also the good partnerships in various important fields, including socio-economy, youth development and inter-cultural diplomacy.

“In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic ties in 2024, the Malaysian Parliament is ready to expand its strong network of cooperation with China in contributing to the continuous cooperation that benefits both countries,” the Parliament said.

Johari will present a talk entitled “ASEAN in Asia’s Century” to Universiti Tsinghua students and discuss Malaysia’s role as host of the ASEAN summit in 2025 to expand the importance of the region, as well as visit several Chinese mega-corporations in the fields of artificial intelligence, renewable energy and food security.

Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yeng; Nation Building, Education and Human Resources Development Special Select Committee member M Kulasegaran; Finance and Economy Special Select Committee member Datuk Awang Hashim; and All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia-Sustainable Development Goals member Chiew Choon Man will also be part of the delegation. -Bernama