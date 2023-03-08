Dewan Rakyat speaker to lead M’sian delegation to AIPA general assembly in Indonesia

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul will lead a Malaysian delegation to the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in Jakarta from tomorrow until Aug 11.

The Malaysian Parliament said that at the assembly, Johari would deliver Malaysia’s statement focusing on the theme “Responsive Parliaments for a Stable and Prosperous ASEAN”, regarding the importance of a good parliamentary system in facing the challenges of developing a peaceful, stable and democratic region.

“Malaysia will also sponsor two resolutions on the threat of terrorism, extremism and radicalism as well as the role of Parliament in tackling water, energy and food (WEF) security relations in ASEAN,” it said in a statement today.

During the official visit, Johari will be accompanied by both his two deputies, namely Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor and Alice Lau Kiong Yeng, and 11 MPs including Wong Chen (Subang), Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang) and Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar).

The other MPs joining him are Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (Sri Aman), Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo); Isnairaissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud), Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (Bandar Kuching), Yusuf Abd Wahab (Tanjong Manis), Yuneswaran Ramaraj (Segamat), Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Pasir Mas) and Riduan Rubin (Tenom).

The statement said the highlight of the visit is Johari’s meeting with his Indonesian counterpart Maharani Nakshatra Kusyala Devi on Aug 7, during which they will discuss various issues of common interests covering bilateral relations and cooperation among ASEAN parliaments.

AIPA, which was established in 1977 as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organisation (AIPO), is, among others, aimed at promoting understanding, cooperation and close ties among MPs.-Bernama