KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today thanked the house’s secretary Datuk Rosmee Hamzah, who will retire in February next year.

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming delivered the message on behalf of all MPs before the Ministers’ Question Time commenced.

Nga said Rosmee’s services were greatly appreciated and would be remembered.

“For the information of the House, today is the last day for Datuk Rosmee Hamzah to be in charge of Dewan Rakyat affairs, after 40 years in the public service and 19 years of serving this august house,“ said Nga, followed by a round of applause from parliamentarians.

Nga also wished Merry Christmas to all Christians, and a Happy New Year to all Malaysians.

Today is the last day of the third meeting of the second term of the 14th Parliament after nine weeks of sitting. — Bernama