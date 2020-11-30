Dewan Rakyat to begin debating supply bill 2021 at committee stage today

KUALA LUMPUR: After being passed at the policy level, MPs will begin debating the 2021 Supply Bill at the committee stage at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Today’s debate will focus on the agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department and the Ministry of Finance.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the debate session will continue for 10 days until Dec 15.

The 2021 Supply Bill was passed at the policy stage last Thursday by a majority vote.

Attempts by several MPs to initiate bloc voting failed when only 13 MPs stood up, less than the required 15.

Apart from that, based on the Order Paper, the setting up of a special committee to combat ‘Macau Scam’ syndicate is among issues that would be raised during the questions for oral answers session.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister is expected to table the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) (Amendment) Bill 2020 for the first reading.

According to the Parliament’s calendar, the third session of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament is for 27 days until Dec 15.-Bernama