Dewan Rakyat to convene as per usual tomorrow, says speaker

PETALING JAYA: The Dewan Rakyat will convene tomorrow to debate Budget 2023, said Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

This comes after speculation rose on the imminent dissolution of parliament to make way for the general election.

Azhar was reported in Berita Harian today as saying that his office had yet to receive any notification on the dissolution.

“Yes, the session will convene as usual. I have not been informed otherwise. So far, no such notice but that is the prerogative of the prime minister and the Agong.

“Tomorrow we will have ministers’ question time, oral questions and the debates on Budget 2023,” he was quoted as saying in the Malay daily.

It was reported yesterday that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara with regards to the dissolution of parliament.