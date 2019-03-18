Dewan Rakyat to debate NZ terror attack after emergency motion allowed

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff (pix) has allowed an emergency motion to debate the mass killing in Christchurch, New Zealand, today.

He said the motion, which was tabled by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PH-Port Dickson), was passed considering it was of the interest of the public and a matter of urgency.

Mohamad Ariff has set aside one hour for the motion to be debated today at 4.30pm.

“I have considered the matter and found that the motion filed today fulfilled the requirements of being specific, of public interest, and is urgent. As such, I will allow the emergency motion to be debated at 4.30pm for 60 minutes,” he told the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Anwar, when reading out his motion, said the terror attack should be a lesson to all Malaysians to continue to preserve the harmony and peace in the multiracial community and to never accept hate politics.

He said the emergency motion was to allow the Parliament to strongly condemn the attack carried out by the terrorist on those performing their Friday prayers at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch.

“I also propose a motion for the Parliament to offer sympathy to the victims and family affected by the attack, and for the Parliament to record its highest appreciation to the New Zealand government for the strict and immediate actions in addressing the issue,” he added.

Anwar further said the attack was merely meant to instil hatred and to encourage violence across the world, as well as to push the Muslim world to retaliate.

In the Friday mass shooting, 50 people were killed when 28-year-old Australian citizen Brenton Harrison Tarrant opened fire at two mosques, injuring a further 50 people, including three Malaysians.