Dewan Rakyat to sit for one day on May 18: Takiyuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Among the motions to be tabled at the Dewan Rakyat meeting on May 18 is the declaration of the opposition leader, the appointment of a Select Committee and the vice-chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the Parliament was also given notice that Port Dickson MP, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would be declared as the leader of the opposition by Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has also decided to maintain the policy of appointing an opposition member as the chairman of PAC while the vice-chairman would be appointed from among the backbenchers. A total of 12 PAC members would be appointed by a Select Committee,” he said.

Apart from that, Takiyuddin said two important bills to be tabled at the meeting for the first reading are the 2019 and 2020 Supplementary Supply Bills with the subsequent reading at the Parliament session starting on July 13.

He said the first meeting of the third term of the 14th Parliament on May 18 would not witness an inspection of parade by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the advice of the Ministry of Health but His Majesty would be officiating the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“A motion would also be tabled to postpone the debate on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address. We usually allocated at least four days for the debate but we need to expedite this meeting and a motion would be tabled to bring it to July,” he said.

On the motion by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Takiyuddin said it was not clear if the motion would be accepted or rejected.

Takiyuddin also said in bringing a motion to the Dewan, members of Parliament must meet the stipulated conditions among them the motion must of public importance and urgent and the Speaker would decided on the matter.

To comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO), Takiyuddin said the Dewan will practise social distancing with one member seated alternatively and to ensure sufficient seats for all members, the seats for officers would be taken up for MPs.

On the media coverage of the meeting, he said government media such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Parliment media would be allowed while other media can appeal to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker.

The May 18 meeting will not involve all officers except several heads such as the Chief Secretary to the Government, Inspector-General of Police, Defence Forces Chief and the Chief Justice. — Bernama