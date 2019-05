GEORGE TOWN: Dewan Sri Pinang, a civic centre established since 1972 at the north seafront of the World Heritage Site here, would become an international icon for arts and culture for Penang, the State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

He said that in order to achieve similar international standards as the Sydney Opera House and London’s Royal Albert Hall, the function and purpose of Dewan Sri Pinang would be enhanced by giving the building an upgrade.

“Currently, the Dewan Sri Pinang was not fully utilised as an art gallery and culture hub for the public, but hopefully once it had been enhanced, we could have it as the main arts and cultural centre for Penang,“ he said in a press conference here.

On April 30, chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the George Town Corporation Sdn Bhd (GTCDC) will be upgrading the multi-purpose auditorium next year based on the feedbacks from the public.

To date, three options have been proposed: minimal intervention which includes reprogramming of existing spaces, modest intervention that focuses on new spaces and circulation, or expanded version which includes a further extension of the building towards the seafront.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said that a preliminary survey involving over 100 respondents had been conducted recently to gauge public feedback on how Dewan Sri Pinang should be enhanced.

“The results had shown that 87% of the respondents agreed that the building should become the main arts and cultural centre, 78% agreed that the building should be upgraded and 61% agreed for a new face-lift and further extension of the building,“ he said.

He said that a public display of the three options would be held on the third floor of Komtar and at Dewan Seri Pinang for a month, where the public can submit their feedback on the conservation management plan.

“The online version of the survey will be available for the public soon and the majority votes will get paramount consideration for the conservation management plan,“ he added. — Bernama