DFT lauds Bernas’ role in the import of Thai rice into Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has lauded Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) for playing a key role in supporting the import of Thai rice into the country.

DFT director-general Ronnarong Phoolpipat said working together with Bernas to understand the criteria and strategies for sourcing rice, as well as addressing any challenges, could unlock the full potential of the rice trade between the two countries.

“Thailand is strong and reliable when it comes to exporting rice, both in terms of quality and efficient delivery.

“Our customers around the world can be confident that they will always get the best quality rice,” he said in a statement, in conjunction with a two-day Thai delegation trade mission here which ended today.

The DFT is the government agency responsible for the promotion of Thai rice in foreign markets.

During the Ronnarong-led trade mission, the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand held in-depth discussions with Bernas, Malaysian rice wholesalers, distributors and retailers.

The Thai delegation consists of both government officials from the DFT and the Office of Commercial Affairs at the Royal Thai Embassy, Kuala Lumpur, as well as 17 rice exporters from the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

Among the issues discussed were rice trade policies, the current rice market situation in Malaysia, food security, challenges faced by rice importers and exporters of both countries and opportunities to enhance ties between organisations at a national level for increased collaboration in the future. -Bernama