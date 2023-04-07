DG: NRD will not compromise on power abuse, corruption involving staff

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Registration Department (NRD) takes the investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of power involving its staff seriously.

Its director-general, Zamri Misman said the NRD will not compromise on any corrupt practises or abuse of power and instead will remain committed to combating corruption at the departmental level by implementing various programmes to enhance integrity among its staff.

“The NRD refers to several media reports on July 3 and 4, 2023 regarding the investigation into corruption and abuse of power involving its staff. It is taking a serious view of the matter.

“The NRD remains committed to (combating) corruption at the departmental level by constantly improving the procedures for issuing identity documents as well as conducting various programmes to strengthen staff integrity to ensure that there are no avenues for irregularities and abuse of power by irresponsible parties,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly that some Immigration Department and NRD personnel were under investigation for suspected involvement in corruption and abuse of power.

The prime minister said he also received information that payments were imposed on eligible applicants to obtain the citizenship certificate.

At the same time, Zamri urged the general public not to rely on any services provided by irresponsible parties who charge a fee for doing business with the department.

He said that the NRD has not appointed any agents or middlemen in NRD offices throughout the country.

Zamri said information about the application procedure and fees charged can be obtained at the official NRD website or at any of the 212 NRD offices nationwide.

In early June, the media reported that two NRD officers were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of being involved in a baby trafficking syndicate, where they were suspected of conspiring to prepare false documents to allow hundreds of illegitimate or undocumented migrant babies to be registered with the NRD.-Bernama