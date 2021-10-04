Diabetes stricken woman soldiers on as inspiration to others

ADVERSITY is the mother of grit, Sivalila Balakrishnan is living proof of that.

The loss of an eye and a limb would have sent most into depression and self-pity, but Sivalila took it as a challenge to not only do better for herself, but to be an inspiration to others as well.

There was a time in her life when she had almost everything going for her. She had a good job as a finance officer in a non-profit organisation, a good life and loving family.

However, there was also the shadow of a lifelong ailment, diabetes.

By 2015, her world was turned upside down by the disease. It began with trouble with her vision.

“At first, I did not take it seriously,” she told theSun. “Even when my brother told me that my eyes did not seem to be properly aligned, I told him not to worry.”

Nonetheless, she sought medical advice and was informed that the (blood vessels in the) retina in both eyes were rupturing.

That caused red dots that were increasingly marring her vision. She was put on medication, but it did not help.

“My eyesight continued to deteriorate and very soon, I had trouble seeing,” she said.

She was diagnosed as having retinopathy, which is caused by a high level of sugar in the blood, leading to damage to the retina. Leaving it untreated could lead to blindness.

It was then that the seriousness of her condition sank in. Sivalila realised that she was losing her vision.

Even so, she continued to keep her troubles to herself rather than break the news to her family.

“I just did not want to worry my parents,” she said. However, it was a secret she could not keep for long.

Sivalila eventually underwent two operations to restore her vision. However, the doctors only managed to save her left eye, and even then, she emerged with only 60% vision. It was too late to save her right eye.

That year, she was forced to quit her job.

The loss of her source of income left the family financially challenged.

Her father was forced to return to work despite his age while her mother was unwell.

“I felt like a burden,” she said. But rather than wallow in self pity, Sivalila took her friends’ advice and started selling cosmetics and health products from home.

The job requires extensive use of a smartphone and to avoid putting her eyes under too much strain, she would enlarge the text and give herself a break every hour or two.

But the worst was yet to come. In 2019, Sivalila found herself back in hospital.

A blister on her right leg would not heal. Furthermore, a lump on her foot, which she had been carrying since 2014, began to cause her more trouble.

She was eventually diagnosed as having Charcot foot, a disease that attacks the bones, joints and soft tissue in the foot, also caused by diabetes.

The foot had to be amputated to save her life. A week out of hospital, and she was back to work.

Taking her experience from the earlier battle with her eyesight, Sivalila decided to adopt a positive attitude towards life.

“I believe in miracles. I believe there is a reason that something happens in my life,” she said.

Now, at age 40, she has found her way back to her old life, with a permanent job as an executive secretary.

She is also sharing her experience with others as a motivational speaker and coach.

“Every step I take is still difficult, but it is also motivating. This is who I am now,” she added.