Dialogue session: Several matters raised by MOH staff being addressed - Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said several issues raised by ministry staff during a dialogue session with her at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu today were being addressed.

On the issue of allowances for the transfer of medical officers to Sabah and Sarawak, she said it was being discussed with the ministry’s Human Resources Division as well as the Ministry of Finance for consideration based on treasury regulations.

“Apart from that, the issue of lowering the grade of pharmacy and dental officers appointed to the permanent scheme will also be brought to the attention of the Public Service Department (JPA).

“The maximum contract period of five years for pharmacists also got my attention. I will ask the Human Resources Division to reassess the matter to ensure the career path of this profession is more secure,“ she said in a post on her official Facebook page.

According to Dr Zaliha, the proposal for the digitalisation of the health system will also be made a priority and expanded to ministry facilities nationwide, besides the immediate rollout of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system.

She said the engagement session was held as a platform for ministry staff to express their opinions directly to her as the Minister of Health.

“God willing, I am determined to create a more inclusive workplace ecosystem while improving the quality of health services for the people,“ she added. - Bernama