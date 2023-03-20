Diana Danielle files for divorce from Farid Kamil

PETALING JAYA: After being married for almost 11 years, actress Diana Danielle has filed for divorce from her husband and actor Farid Kamil at the Petaling Lower Syariah Court in Subang Bestari near here.

Diana, or her full name Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, 32, as the plaintiff filed the application on March 10 via Messrs Akberdin & Co by naming Farid or his full name, Farid Kamil Zahari, 42, as defendant.

The divorce application was submitted under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003.

The lead actress of the film ‘Imaginur’ filed the application on the grounds that they have irreconcilable differences and there was a shiqaq (prolonged dispute) and could no longer live together as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, syarie counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader who is representing Diana when contacted confirmed his client had file the divorce application.

According to Akberdin, in the proceeding before Syarie Judge Shukran Yusof today, the parties were ordered to undergo the Conciliatory Committee (JKP) process as Farid had refused to utter the ‘talak’.

He said, the court fixed March 28 for the mention of the case.

At today’s proceedings, Farid, who is popular with the movie Remp-It and Lagenda Budak Setan, is represented by syarie lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan.

Farid and Diana who were married on Nov 3 2012 , were blessed with two children namely Muhammad, 10, and Nur Aurora, 8. - Bernama