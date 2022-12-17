DID: Floods expected in Pahang tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Pahang are expected to be hit by floods tomorrow night or earlier based on the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (DID) flood forecast model.

In a statement, the department said the areas expected to be flooded from 8 pm tomorrow are Kampung (Kg) Beralas, Kg Gading, Jeram Bungor and surrounding areas, and Kg Merting, Kuala Tahan and its immediate vicinity.

Meanwhile, Kg Seberang Guai, Jalan Kg Durian, Kg Bukit Imam Sulong and surrounding areas; Kg Besol, Paya Gintong, Kg Batu Kawah, Kg Perian, Kg Jeransang, Kg Tanjung Betung, Kg Rial, Kg Tanah Nyior, Kg Teh, Kg Jerantut Feri and surrounding areas are expected to be hit by floods from 8 am on Monday.

As of this morning, the number of flood victims in the state remained at 141 people from 36 families housed at the temporary evacuation centre at SK Sinar Mutiara in Sungai Miang, Pekan.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicted continuous heavy rain in Kelantan and Terengganu from today until next Tuesday.

As of 1 pm today, a severe weather warning was issued for Kelantan involving Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

In Terengganu, the areas affected are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rain (alert) is expected to occur over the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang dan Selama, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar) and Kelantan (Gua Musang) from today until Tuesday.

The same weather condition is also expected to occur in Terengganu involving Dungun and Kemaman; Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

A severe warning is issued when continuous heavy rain is expected to occur, with the amount of rainfall exceeding 60 millimetres in a period of six hours.

An alert warning is issued when there are signs that rain or thunderstorms are/expected to occur for more than six hours in an area. - Bernama